Hyundai rolls out the 2023 Kona N; it’s still hot and fast

Hyundai Motors America has rolled out its 2023 Kona N which is a high-performance compact SUV. Yes, I said SUV. I like this car, and each time I am behind the wheel I find myself enjoying the drive.

When I test-drove the 2022 Kona N, I elaborated on the Kona’s versatility for day-to-day errands, but when you are feeling a need for speed, this compact fireball offers exhilarating acceleration which is also racetrack ready to put this baby to the test. Well, not much has changed from last year’s model, but a few highlights are worth mentioning on the 2023 Kona N.

The ride and drive of this little beauty is great for day-to-day errands or when there is a need for speed by engaging the turbocharge, you will find the Kona N is great to handle and a fun drive.

Though the interior is made for four passengers, I think the Kona N is perfect for two. Comfortable seats along with easy access to infotainment console make the experience even more enjoyable.

Under the hood you will find an engine producing 276 horsepower, but with the NGS turbo over-boost function, the power is temporarily increased to 286 horsepower, maximizing driving fun. If you are really feeling like a speed racer you can set up the track mode features which enables a more gripping ride on a controlled track.

I am in love with the Kona N because of its sporty exterior, which in my opinion exemplifies confidence. From the front spoiler to the double-wing roof spoiler, the Kona N just looks ready to deliver.

Surprisingly, inflation has not hit Hyundai’s 2023 Kona N. In comparison to last year’s pricing, the Kona N has only gone up few dollars. The 2023 Hyundai Kona N is fully-equipped and moderately priced at $36,645.