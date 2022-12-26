What Teresa Lundy did to help people during COVID-19 pandemic

Teresa Lundy is the founder of TML Communications, a firm that has worked with clients like DoorDash, Lyft and Temple University. Beyond communications, the firm has focused on community outreach.

In the past year, the firm has partnered with its clients to deliver free food to over 10,000 families in the past year. TML Communications also provided dinner for Chesnut Hill Hospital workers during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm also placed more than half a million dollars in advertisements for government offices and agencies that encouraged residents to wear masks and get vaccinated. Lundy’s efforts are what make her a Sister with Superpowers in Philadelphia.

What are your responsibilities and why did you select this career?

My role as the principal and founder is to oversee the operations of the business, maximize the impact for our clients and provide expert recommendations in the fields of diversity, equity and inclusion … entrepreneurship and political communications. This career choice began in 2015 with the purpose to impact communities through effective communications.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpowers to be?

Courage, history builder, faith and the ability to leave a little sparkle wherever I go. As a Black woman, my superpower is to provide hope and solutions.

What skills make you unique as a Black female leader?

I’m willing to put in the hard work necessary to achieve my goals. I’m hoping to serve as an example to others who are looking to do the same in the business community.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Stay focused.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles?

Having a seat at the table changes the outcome of important decisions.

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions to history and society, who would it be and why?

My mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

These women have shown me that anything is possible.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help young Black or Brown women?

Serving as a mentor is vitally important to ensure the next generation can reach even higher.

What are three of your career highlights?

I founded TML Communications in 2015 to provide strategic public relations to causes that I believe in.

In 2018, TML Communications started to work with Fortune 500 companies. Often, it is difficult to obtain these types of clients but with perseverance, anything is possible.

In 2021, TML Communications was presented with a Congressional Record by the U.S. House of Representatives.

What is your greatest or most proud achievement?

[I am proudest of] helping clients achieve their goals and giving a voice to underserved communities.