The top 5 Nike shoe releases of 2022

Fashion took a big step in 2022, and that was thanks to the variety of sneakers that were released during the year. Whether you were looking for something classic or out-of-the-box, there were a pair of sneakers that fit what you were looking for, especially from Nike.

Here are the top five Nike releases for the year.

Nike Dunk Low Retro ‘Black White’

If you walked around anywhere this year, there’s a good chance that you’ve seen at least one person with these black and white shoes on. Dunks became the most popular sneaker of the year, and a hot colorway that continues to wow week after week is the Panda iteration. There was a point in time when Nike stores were restocking the shoe almost every two weeks. This shoe is one of the simplest, yet the most stylish for anybody that’s not looking for too much color.

Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1

Even though the shoes are pricey, Louis Vuitton and Nike had one of the most luxurious collaborations of the year. This collab was the first time an Air Force 1 was manufactured outside a Nike factory. The project was created by the late Virgil Abloh before he passed.

Zoom Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet Sixteen’

The Kobe 6 collection is one of the most popular Nikes that has ever been released, and basketball players and casual sneakerheads love wearing them. What makes these unique and special is that they feature the late Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi’s jersey numbers on the heel. They also dropped on May 1, which would have been Gigi’s 16th birthday. All proceeds from the sale of the shoe went to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Reverse Mocha’

Travis Scott has been collaborating with Nike and Jordan for some years, and he has consistently delivered for the sneakerheads. He usually flips the Nike sign and uses a brown color to give it a ‘

Cactus Jack’ look, and people love it. The difference with this shoe is that it’s not a high-top shoe, as low-top shoes were the trend this year. Nonetheless, anytime a Travis Scott collaboration comes out, they usually sell well.

Nikecraft General Purpose Shoe Tom Sachs

The Tom Sachs collaboration is one of the simpler designs that Nike offered this year, but the fact that they are easy to get made them popular for a wide audience. At one point, Nike was selling the shoes at Kohl’s for a reasonable price. If you weren’t into exotic colors or didn’t want to feel like a hype beast, these sneakers were the ones to buy this year.