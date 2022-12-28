Ed Reed becomes latest Hall of Famer HBCU coach

The knowledgeable safety is headed to the SWAC
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Ravens legendary safety Ed Reed. (Image source: Twitter – @TwentyER)

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has a new Pro Football Hall of Fame coach. Weeks after Deion Sanders announced he was leaving the conference for the University of Colorado, Bethune-Cookman announced it agreed to terms to make Ed Reed its next head football coach.

The Wildcats finished the 2022 season near the bottom of the conference standings with a 2-9 overall record. For the past three years, Reed has served as the “Chief of Staff” for the University of Miami football team, the program he played for in college.


In April 2021, after Tennessee State hired former Heisman Trophy-winning running back Eddie George as its head coach, Sanders revealed to the media plenty of former NFL players were looking to get into college coaching, including Reed.

“Guys like Ray Lewis, – I know who’s tremendously interested – and Ed Reed are certainly guys that I truly know are interested in the love of the game and love kids,” Sanders said, according to the Clarion Ledger. “This could be a phenomenal thing.”


Reed is widely regarded as one of the greatest safeties ever, not just because of his ability to hit hard and snag interceptions, but his understanding of the game. He won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019. Reed was one of six safeties named to the NFL 100 All-Time team in 2019.

Reed has remained active in coaching youth camps and was once an assistant defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills before joining the Miami staff. He’s also coached against Sanders in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game.

A viral clip that resurfaces online often is a 2019 clip of Reed masterfully breaking down film on television of the time he fooled Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning into throwing an interception.

There’s another clip of him explaining to his teammates that they could elevate to a championship level if they paid attention to the little things like cleaning up after themselves in the locker room. That was the season the Ravens, indeed, did win the Super Bowl.

Now, Bethune-Cookman will receive his inspirational talks, on a consistent basis.

Another current notable HBCU football coach is Grambling’s Hue Jackson, the former head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

