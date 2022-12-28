Nicki Minaj buys $19M LA mansion

Rapper Nicki Minaj has just purchased a beautiful California home for $19.5 million. Built this year, the house is 11,820 square feet with eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. She is now a neighbor of stars like Madonna, Will and Jada Smith, Sylvester Stallone, Ben Simmons, and some members of the Kardashian family.

The home is on 1.04 acres and has a separate guesthouse and pool area. There’s a three-car garage, several patios and terraces, and a private primary suite balcony overlooking the backyard. According to Dirt.com, Minaj’s new home is located in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains and is known for its secluded, rural atmosphere, despite being just a short drive from Los Angeles.

Before purchasing this home, Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, had been renting a house in the Flats area of Los Angeles that featured six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and over 7,000 square feet of living space.