Nick Cannon shows off newborn No. 12 (photo)

Nick Cannon continues to be fruitful and populate the Earth at a dizzying rate.

Cannon showed off baby No. 12 to his fan base after the birth of his newborn daughter on Dec. 14, 2022. “The Masked Singer” host and model Alyssa Scott welcomed the arrival of Halo Marie Cannon, their second child together and her third.

Scott shared a powerful and very vivid video that reflects on welcoming their daughter just a year after the pair’s son Zen — succumbed to brain cancer at 5 months old — Scott celebrated her daughter’s successful arrival.

“December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed,” she penned in the Instagram post. “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever.”

Scott added that “I will remember the sound of Nick’s voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine.”

Last month, Scott posted photos from her maternity shoot on Instagram, which showed her posing nude in a bathtub with Cannon as they announced the pregnancy.