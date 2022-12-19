Nick Cannon complains that he’s ‘spread thin’

Nick Cannon conveys that he’s racked with constant guilt that he’s unable to appropriate more of his limited time to his 11 children.

The host of “Wild ‘N Out” and “The Masked Singer” explained on “The Checkup” with Dr. Agus on Paramount+ that, as he prepares for the birth of his 12th child, he often can’t find sufficient time to spend with his expanding brood.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children.”

He then went on to explain the reason why he was having so much trouble being there for his children,

“One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”

The Drumline star is co-parenting with Brittney Bell, mother of Golden Sagon, 5, Powerful Queen, 1, and Rise, 3 months. Cannon has three children with Abby De La Rosa: twins Zion and Zillionaire and Beautiful Zeppelin, a 1-week-old infant. Bre Tiesi is the mother of 5-month-old Legendary Love. The mother of 2-month-old Onyx Ice Cole is model Lanisha Cole. Finally, Cannon will become a father for the 12th time when Alyssa Scott gives birth in a few months

Cannon, Scott and their fans are in prayer that they produce a healthy baby. They remained deeply scarred when they lost their son Zen succumbed to high-grade glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

As a person with Lupus, Cannon decided against putting his infant son to undergo chemotherapy after knowing what he went through personally.

“Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines — and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time — even in that short amount of time, I couldn’t imagine him having to go through chemo,” Cannon said on the show.