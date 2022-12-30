The Doux collaborates with rapper Baby Tate for a content-forward initiative

Natural hair care line The Doux is partnering with rapper Baby Tate for their social media campaign, #ThisIsHowWeDouxIt. The campaign kicked off with Tate’s original content being pushed out on TikTok and Instagram, showcasing a wash-and-go routine using the brand’s products.

Maya Smith, the CEO of The Doux, shared with Global Cosmetic Industry that Tate was the perfect choice for this collaboration.

“Partnering with Tate just made sense. We always pay homage to the OG artists in the space, and now we’re looking to elevate the next queens in the hip-hop industry, which led us to Baby Tate. There are many synergies between us, from her style, artistry and natural hair game. To have someone of her talent and vibes join us on this journey is exciting. We’ve never done a partnership or run a campaign to this extent before, so we’re thrilled to continue immersing ourselves in spaces where our customers are. Any way The Doux can uplift and support women, especially creatives, we’re here for it,” Smith shared in a statement.

Each product from the new collection includes natural ingredients like cationic honey, known for smoothing the hair’s negatively charged cuticle to boost shine, seal in moisture, and fight frizz. The products are named after iconic hip-hop and R&B songs by female artists such as the Mist Demeanor Honey Shine Mist, Push It! Braid & Edge Gel, and Ladies First Honey Shampoo.