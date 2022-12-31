Shop these Black-owned brands for your little girl at Target

Target is considered one of the most convenient stores for parents due to it being a one-stop shop for the entire family. Not only does Target sell groceries, it also has a built-in mall with clothing, shoes, undergarments, jewelry and other accessories.

There’s clothing for mom and dad, but you can also shop cute, affordable outfits for the kids. Here are two Black-owned brands at Target that feature special clothing and accessories for the little girls in your life.

Afro Unicorn

This Black-owned brand was founded by entrepreneur April Showers, who wanted to launch a line that represents the uniqueness of women and children of color. She wanted it to be known for diversity and inclusivity. If you are looking to shop this brand at Target for your baby girl, you’ll be sure to find a cute combination of clothing with sizes ranging from NB-18 months, 2T-6T and youth tees S-XL.

Lily Frilly

If you love adding accessories to your little one’s wardrobe, then Lily Frilly is a great option. Founded by Lily Adeleye, along with the help of her mom, this Black-owned company is known for its fun shoes, bags, backpacks, apparel and more. If you are shopping at Target, you’ll be able to check out their wide range of accessories for each personality type.