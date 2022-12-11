Black-owned brands currently in Target you didn’t know about

Although Black businesses need support for consumers all year long, the holiday season is the best time to make it happen. According to LendingTree, Black people make up 12.8 percent of the total U.S. population, but only 2.4 percent of businesses are Black-owned.

Several retailers have taken the initiative to promote Black businesses, but Target has become a key player in this effort after announcing last year that they set a goal to invest $2 billion in Black-owned businesses by 2025. In just one year, they have already increased the amount of money spent with Black-owned companies by more than fifty percent and have also doubled Black-owned brands on their shelves to more than 100.

In addition, Target also launched a program called Forward Founders to help fledgling Black-owned businesses build their wealth and introduced the Roundel Media Fund which will award more than $25 million in financing to Black, Indigenous, and people of color brands by 2025.

Here are five Black-owned brands you can add to your cart.

Kahlana Barfield Brown

This fashion and beauty editor works to empower consumers by teaching them to express their inner beauty through outer wear.

Definitely spent the bag on my Soror Kahlana Barfield Brown. She did that! pic.twitter.com/TVfbwwysEo — ya girl (@MercedesCSmith) September 11, 2022

J. Dow Fitness

This Black-owned fitness brand is based in Atlanta and takes a modern approach to apparel.

Congratulations to Dr. Jacqueline Dow on her new athletic wardrobe line (@jdowfitness) now available at Target! Dow is a former HBCU SHA who completed two projects with topics on infant mortality and obesity reduction. Photo Source: https://t.co/pvD1w2gp3c#SHA #HBCUWellnessTN pic.twitter.com/B2OUWq6vd2 — HBCU Wellness (@hbcuwellnesstn) March 23, 2022

Beauty Bakerie

This award-winning cosmetic brand has become popular globally and is available in more than 2,000 stores.

Cashmere Nicole 🤩 founder and CEO of Beauty Bakerie (makeup brand) and sugar homes (female-led orphanage based in Uganda) she made her makeup brand while battling breast cancer. Her story is worth reading and her makeup products are worth your money❤️ pic.twitter.com/DtiPA9jto4 — Lucrecia Moreau (@toadssage) June 28, 2020

Young King Hair Care

This Black-owned hair care brand recently launched a collection at Target for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie. The brand encourages boys to find the young king inside them.