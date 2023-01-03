Designer and stylist Misa Hylton shares the story behind Lil’ Kim’s most famous outfit.

Misa Hylton shares the story behind Lil’ Kim’s most famous outfit

Designer and stylist Misa Hilton. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Fashion Videos
Jon Basil tequila owner Uduimoh Ellis Umolu. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Business Videos
Meet the millennial entrepreneur who launched Jon Basil Tequila
D05456F2-5A30-43B4-944E-872579ABE400
Reality TV Videos
Candiace Dillard of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' discusses mental health
Tony Award-winning producer Ron Simons. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Entertainment Videos
Tony-winning producer shares what helped Black Broadway
4A4B001E-5082-4771-A2C9-627AE67DB01F
Entertainment Videos
Dwight Howard challenges himself on 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
322657570_1214867129434720_4181958791294990205_n
Music Industry Videos
Mary J. Blige, Queen Naija and K. Michelle give pre-New Year's Eve performance
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham speaks to the media. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Sports Videos
Lakers coach discusses double-doubles by LeBron James and Russell Westbrook
LeBron James speaks to the media. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Sports Videos
LeBron James reflects on career, support from family after game on his birthday
Comedian Michael Che performs at Caroline's Comedy Club. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Entertainment Videos
Michael Che performs at legendary comedy club for the final time
Smack White of the Ultimate Rap League (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Music Industry Videos
Caffeine helps Ultimate Rap League reach worldwide audience
Blvd Bistro executive chef and owner Carlos Swepson. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Business Videos
Meet the owner of Harlem's BLVD Bistro
Actor Antwayn Hopper (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Entertainment Videos
Antwayn Hopper discusses off-Broadway show 'A Strange Loop' winning Tony Award
