Fans outraged Steelers simulated CPR on field after Damar Hamlin scare (video)

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was blitzed by fans and media after two of their players simulated a CPR move following a sack – less than a week after the live-saving measure was used to bring save Damar Hamlin’s life.

The Steelers were at the end of their 28-14 drubbing of their division rivals on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2023, when Dwight Hightower sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. While Hightower lay on the ground, another Steelers player walked up and acted like he was pumping the other players’ chest to resuscitate him.

In light of the near-tragedy that unfolded with Hamlin in Buffalo, who suffered cardiac arrest following a tackle on Monday, Jan. 2, in Buffalo, the fans sacked the Steelers with insults such as “total trash,” “disgusting” and “classless.”

“Glad they got eliminated,” one fan, who retweeted the clip, wrote. The Steelers, despite winning six of their last seven games, were eliminated from the playoffs with a 9-8 record after the Miami Dolphins vanquished the New York Jets, 11-6.

“Total trash,” another Twitter user who retweeted the video said.

“Classless Steelers with the CPR celebration,” a third penned.

Ironically, Steelers’ receiver George Pickens had recently posted a photo of teammate Kenny Pickett giving a hug to the now embattled Hamlin in the tunnel at Buffalo.

Fortunately, Hamlin has improved enough to be released from the University of Cincinnati Hospital and transferred to a medical center in Buffalo.

Meanwhile, the insults rushed out in torrents from fans after seeing the imprudent mocking of a CPR maneuver.

Classless — Daddy2pops (@Daddy2pops12) January 9, 2023

I'm a lifelong steelers fan but I'm deeply ashamed of this. Totally classless. — MR.PHOENIX 80 (@Mrphoenix0331) January 9, 2023