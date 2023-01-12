Video of Odell Beckham Jr. getting kicked off flight goes viral

A video showing NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. being quarrelsome and name-calling fellow flight passengers have gone viral.

The footage, obtained by The Daily Beast, shows the football free agent being awakened by Miami-Dade police officers. The cops came onto the plane because OBJ was allegedly intoxicated and subsequently too incapacitated to follow flight attendant instructions.

This American Airlines plane headed to Los Angeles experienced a 45-minute delay because an attendant could not arouse OBJ from his deep slumber. Since he could not or refused to put on his seatbelt, the attendants summoned authorities.

“Sir, are you able to get up? Can you get up please? Are you OK?” one of the officer asked. Beckham is jolted out of his sleep, looking understandably confused and explains that he was “probably in a deep sleep” to the cop.

When the officers gave the thumbs up to OBJ, flight attendants immediately protested

According to the video, which is 40-minutes long, one of the attendants asked exasperatedly: “Do you know how many times we’ve shaken him to put the seatbelt on?” a female attendant told cops. “Multiple times, multiple people.”

A male flight attendant then offered: “This is a five-hour flight, he shouldn’t be doing this.”

After convincing officers that OBJ needed to be escorted off the plane, he refused to move, resulting in all passengers being forced to deplane.

While the mass plane exodus commenced, OBJ locked eyes with a White male passenger who told him to “just get off the plane.”

Beckham fired back: “F— you.”

OBJ then turned to the officer and said, “I’ve never had this happen to me.”

He then returned his attention to the man, saying, “you can look at me all you want. Just get off the plane.”

Beckham then leaned forward to address the unknown White man.

“There’s nothing you can ever say, ever. You’re everything wrong with the world. Looking at me to get off a plane, for you. I would never, ever in my life, get off the plane for you, specifically you. Maybe everybody else, I would get off the plane. That s— don’t mean nothing to me. You gon’ wait 40 minutes and I’m going to be on a private plane home. Yeah, with your fat a–. Get your a– off the plane for a second,” Beckham said.



OBJ gave him a tart send-off with: “Enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly a–.”

Beckham then turns his attention the rest of the passengers. “Got life f—ed up, I’m sorry. All you had to do was wake me up,” he barked.

