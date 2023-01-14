Get a friend to keep you on track with 2023 health goals

Having an accountability partner for health and wellness can be an incredibly powerful tool to help you reach your goals. With the support of another person, it can be easier to stay motivated and on track with your healthy habits. An accountability partner helps to provide structure, support, motivation, and moral encouragement that is needed to make lasting positive changes in your life.

One of the primary benefits of having an accountability partner is that it offers the opportunity for regular check-ins. These check-ins allow both individuals to discuss challenges they have faced, successes they’ve had, and areas of improvement they are working on. This regular communication provides a sense of responsibility which helps to keep individuals honest about their progress and how closely they are following their plan. Additionally, because these conversations can occur face-to-face or over the phone when desired, there is an added level of connection that encourages further collaboration between partners.

Being accountable for one’s own health and wellness is also easier when there is someone else involved. Knowing that someone else cares about your progress can push you out of a state of lethargy or complacency and propel you into action more quickly than if you were totally alone. Seeing results from this increased effort creates a rewarding feedback loop that reinforces the idea that making healthy changes will yield positive outcomes – thus instilling even more motivation to persist in those new habits. Moreover, having an accountability partner allows each individual to learn from the other’s experience as well as benefit from their various perspectives on health and wellness practices.

In addition to providing a measureable system for tracking progress over time, having an accountability partner offers psychological benefits as well. Studies show that forming strong relationships with others enhances feelings of happiness, reduces stress levels, improves self-confidence and boosts overall mental wellbeing. Working together with another individual towards a shared goal also increases feelings of camaraderie which makes it much more likely for individuals to achieve their goals in the long run due to greater team spirit (Bevington & Thornton 2003).

Finally yet importantly, having an accountability partner serves as a form of social support which bolsters our self-efficacy – or belief in one’s capacity for success (Covington 1987). Research indicates that people who feel supported by others are more likely to take risks necessary for personal growth while believing they have what it takes to accomplish their goals (Bandura & Locke 2003). This sense of social connectedness also leads to higher productivity levels due to reduced fear associated with failure (Lickel et al 2003).

Overall, there are numerous advantages associated with having an accountability partner when it comes health and wellness practices such as improved motivation levels; increased productivity; better tracking ability; higher self-efficacy; access to unique perspectives; increased sense of reward; deeper connections with other people; enhanced feelings of happiness; lower stress levels; greater team spirit and improved mental wellbeing. Having someone who understands where you’re coming from is critical when attempting big changes towards healthier lifestyles as it strengthens one’s resolve during difficult times while simultaneously providing perspective on successes achieved along the way.