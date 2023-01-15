UGA football player dies in car accident hours after championship celebration

A University of Georgia football player died just hours after celebrating the 2023 national championship, 11 Alive reports. The Athens-Clarke County Police department said Devin Willock died in a single-car accident around 2:45 a.m Jan. 15.

Willock, 20, was a passenger in the vehicle on Barnett Shoals Road, according to the report. His tragic passing came hours after UGA’s national championship parade, and the same day he ran into a young fan in a restaurant.

“Special thank you to Devin Willock for taking time for my grandson when he didn’t have to,” Sam Kramer tweeted on Jan. 14. “You went out of your way to make him feel special and you made his day!! Good luck next year! Go Dawgs!”

The driver, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, also died as a result of her injuries in the crash. LeCroy was a football recruiting analyst for UGA.

The report also states a 21-year-old male passenger experienced minor injuries and a 26-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries. Both of the other passengers are also affiliated with UGA’s football program.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department,” the UGA Athletic Association wrote in a statement, posted by The Athletic reporter Seth Emerson. “We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”

Willock, a six-foot-seven, 335-pound redshirt sophomore, played every game in the 2022 season.