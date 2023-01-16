New Martin Luther King Jr. sculpture gets mixed reviews

The new sculpture is called ‘The Embrace’
New Martin Luther King Jr. sculpture gets mixed reviews
Image source: YouTube.com – WCVB Channel 5 Boston

On Jan. 13, the sculpture honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King was unveiled at the Boston Common in Massachusetts. The sculpture is called “The Embrace” and is based on a picture of the Kings hugging after Martin received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

“The Embrace” was created by Hank Willis Thomas and the MASS Design Group, a Boston-based design studio.


The sculpture has drawn mixed reviews. Seneca Scott, Coretta Scott King’s cousin, wrote a review for Compact magazine: “The new Boston sculpture ‘honoring’ Dr. Martin Luther King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, looks more like a pair of hands hugging a beefy p—- than a special moment shared by the iconic couple.”

Social media users also had a lot to say regarding the statue, and it was not good.


0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x