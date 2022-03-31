National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis to commemorate MLK in April

The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. is set to be commemorated at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis on April 4.

The commemoration marks the 54th anniversary of King’s death in Memphis. Dr. Leslie D. Callahan of St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Philadelphia is set to be the event’s keynote speaker. The event also plans to have musical performances by Iris Orchestra’s Artist Fellows and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra/University of Memphis Fellows.

Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, plans to join the civil rights museum at the Lorraine Motel in a “hybrid” commencement presentation, the press release reads. The museum has partnered with the Shelby County Health Department to provide free admission to the attendees for the day during the regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents can register for the free event here. Tickets can be picked up on March 31 and April 1 at the department’s headquarters at 814 Jefferson Avenue between 12-2 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m.

Kerry Kennedy has devoted over four decades to the pursuit of equal justice.