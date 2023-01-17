Shawn Dawn shares the truth about the life of a content creator

The number of content creators has grown tremendously over the past few years, as many people have found their niche in the space. Shauna Emoni’, known as “Shawn Dawn,” is one of those creators who has created a lane for herself and is blossoming with content whether it’s beauty, lifestyle or DIY.

Shawn Dawn spoke with rolling out about what what she wants people to take away from her content.

What prompted you to start creating content?

Since I was young, I’ve always wanted to be on camera and in the light. Growing up, I wanted to be a radio personnel, and then I wanted to like branch off into talk shows. I wanted to be a little Lala Anthony, but I had people in my ear telling me to go to school for this and that, so I ended up going to school for physical therapy. I don’t know why. I hated it the whole time. I just stuck with it graduated, and right after graduation, I just sat there and I was like, “This is not me, I want to do what I want to do.” So I jumped on YouTube and here I am.

Why did tap into the beauty segment with your content?

I don’t know how to do makeup, but I’ve been doing hair since I was a baby. I learned how to braid in kindergarten and perfected it by fifth or sixth grade. I’ve always been in love with braiding and natural hair. I know in the Black community our hair is very different, especially with natural hair. A lot of times we don’t know how to properly take care of our hair, but we don’t know where to start or where to go, so I’m very big on hair health. Of course, we want it to look good and I do focus on that, but I’m more concerned about taking care of your hair and appreciating your hair. Your hair is your crown. I love hair, and it makes me happy. When my hair is done, I feel cute.

What is one thing you want people to take away from your content?

You can make a way out of anything. I’m very DIY and affordable, and I make [do] with what I have and what I can get. Don’t give up, and you can make something out of nothing. You should do it, because why not?

Where can people find you?

My YouTube is Shawn Dawn, and my TikTok is @shawndawn0530. My Twitter and Instagram are @shaunaemoni.