Ray J reconciles with his wife Princess on his birthday (photo, video)

Press the pause button on the divorce proceedings between reality TV stars Ray J and his estranged wife Princess Love.

The couple, who have created many marital fireworks on the show “Love & Hop Hop: Hollywood,” might be reconsidering their intentions to dissolve their marriage following the celebration of Ray J’s 42nd birthday.

While letting his fans know that he’s been in “super grind mode” with his assortment of business interests, Ray J also affirmed he’s not giving up on life with his wife.

“Had to get my wife back and start fresh. I love my family!!! Fight over and over for life for my family and kids!! I’ll put it all on the line for my children to be happy and safe and close to me 24/7!! God is always working!!” he wrote.



The rapper and serial entrepreneur also posted a video showing his nearly three million followers the fun he was having with his wife and kids.

Princess Love told her nearly four million followers that Ray J is “the best dad” as she showed the party that included Disney characters performing for their children, Epik and Melody.

Fans of the couple indicated on both of their Instagram posts that they hope the rekindled love between Ray J and Princess will last.