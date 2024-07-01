Ray J says he’s suicidal during long rant after BET Awards

Rapper-turned-reality-TV star Ray J told his three million Instagram followers that he is suicidal and that things are just too much for him during an alarming post following the BET Awards.

The McComb, Mississippi, native — born William Ray Norwood Jr. —alluded to a backstage altercation during the music event that took place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on June 30.

“The s— that. Is Happening is mind blowing — it’s making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the perception of reality!” J said.

The brother of singer Brandy and the star of “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” accused BET Awards staff of locking him out of the awards.

“I don’t know who they didn’t want me to see — it was weird,” he said.

The reality TV personality reportedly had a confrontation outside of Glorilla’s BET after-party as well. Security reportedly had to separate J from Zeus Network executive Lemuel Plummer, whom J seemed determined to fight. TMZ reports that J stormed to his car, grabbed his backpack and raced back toward the crowd. However, J’s team intercepted him and dissuaded him from continuing. They later left in a vehicle.

“THEY PAID ME TO SHUT UP AND I DID! I FEEL BAD AND HATE MYSELF FOR IT! I DON’T WANT ANYMORE OF YOUR DIRTY MONEY!!” J continued to rant on Instagram.

Further unnerving his family and friends, J actually says goodbye to his famous sister and promises to her that “I will make it right; I won’t let them get away with it!”

This is not the first time that J has worried family, friends and fans. Two years ago, he had also broached the topic of dying by suicide as he sat on a ledge.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (TALK) or text or call the Suicide & Crisis Hotline at 988.