Sheryl Lee Ralph and Babyface to perform at 2023 Super Bowl

Award-winning entertainers are adding to the constellation of stars who will be on the scene for the 2023 Super Bowl in suburban Phoenix.

Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has been tapped to sing the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which will precede the playing of the official national anthem, “Star-Spangled Banner.”

Grammy-winning songwriter and singer Babyface – who has churned out a treasure trove of pop and R&B hits for everyone from Madonna to Toni Braxton – will come take the stage to belt out a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Country music star Chris Stapleton will round out the pre-game trio of singers with the national anthem at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Ralph is stoked to be performing before more than 100 million people who will be watching inside the stadium and from around the world.

Rihanna, who just received her first Academy Award nomination, will headline Apple Music’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, which Roc Nation is producing.

The “Umbrella” singer and billionaire beauty entrepreneur began making her highly anticipated return to music last November with the release of “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie soundtrack. It was her first song released since her 2016 album, Anti.