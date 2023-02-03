Miami PD roasted for Black History Month-themed car

The cop car has received mixed reviews
Miami PD roasted for Black History Month-themed car
Image source: Twitter – @BecauseMiami

On Feb. 2 the Miami Police Department unveiled a Black History Month-themed cruiser that honors the history and legacy of the Black police precinct and officers who served there.

The car includes the colors red, yellow, green, blue, and pink with Black fists raised in protest and an outline of Africa. The unveiling took place at the Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum, which was built in the historically Black neighborhood of Overtown in 1950.


“This is a beautiful collaboration to commemorate Black history and Black History Month and the history of African Americans and our police department and our city,” Mayor Francis Suarez said. “This is Black history.”

Though they may have had good intentions with the car, many people on social media did not think it was the best idea.


