The Philly Goats are giving kids in their community a reason to dance

The Philly Goats and their dance have caught the eye of artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, and Tierra Whack. Aside from making viral dances, each group member oozes with the confidence and charm of heavyweight MCs while they carve a new lane in hip-hop and carry the torch for the emerging Philadelphia music scene while empowering inner-city youngsters.
Why did you guys start this group?
D Sturdy: We didn’t know this would be a rap group, we just made it up. Once we saw our influence, we kept it going.
Sou: I wanted to start this group to motivate the kids and bring something good to our city.
Spence: We started this group for fun and to help be positive role models in the city. It’s a lot of things kids could be doing in the city; now they are dancing again.
How did you come up with the name Philly Goats?
D Sturdy: We were on the block chilling and made it up playing around. We thought it was corny at first but kept pushing it until it stuck.
Spence: One day Sou, Sturdy, and I were hanging out and the name just came to me. When I first said it we thought it was corny, but it’s lit now.
When did you know that this was something that could stick?
Spence: I knew this was something that would stick once we kept going viral on TikTok and creating trends that the whole world is doing now.
Why should people tune in to the Philly Goats?
D Sturdy: They should tune in because we got that energy that will turn you up, and put you in a good mood.
Sou: The real question is why wouldn’t they want to tune in to the Philly Goats, we are creating a whole new wave.
Spence: People should want to tune into the Philly Goats because we bring a lot of good energy and spread good vibes, and it shows through our songs.
What advice you would give to someone looking to make a name for themselves in entertainment?
D Sturdy: Just keep going. I started rapping, kept being consistent, and now I’m growing to where I want to be. Always remember to just keep going.
Sou: Make sure you have fun, that’s how we got to where we are now. Make sure you love what you’re doing, too.
Spence: Don’t pay attention to what people have to say negatively about you, keep your eyes on the prize. It will be more people cheering you on than you know.
What’s next for the Philly Goats?
D Sturdy: We have an EP coming soon, I have a solo EP coming soon, and we are going to keep spreading positive vibes.