Cota Skin CEO partners with City Girls to promote high-quality products

One of the hip-hops most popular girl groups, City Girls, has partnered with this beauty brand to bring high-quality skin products to working-class women. Cota Skin, owned by entrepreneur and beauty mogul Briti Ricard, provides skincare products from moisturizers to hyaluronic and collagen face masks. Cota Skin impacts beyond its products, whether they give back to its community or support mental health initiatives.

Cota (Chev.Off.The.Ave) gets its name from Ricard’s late brother, Chev. Ricard’s brother was passionate about self-care and taking care of his skin. When Chev passed, RicArd strategized and launched Cota Skin Care in 2019. Cota Skin is now a million-dollar beauty brand serving all skin types with raving reviews and returning consumers who have experienced life-changing skin results by staying loyal to the products.

Ricard shared with rolling out her excitement about partnering with rappers JT and Yung Miami to promote the products to a different audience. “We’re immensely excited to join forces with City Girls, two amazing artists whose passion for championing small black-owned businesses is an inspiration,” Ricard shared. The popular girl group recently posted an Instagram video using Cota Skin products for multitude of followers. “At Cota Skin, our mission has been clear from the start: we want to produce skincare solutions tailored specifically towards hyperpigmentation issues affecting women of color. And by partnering up with this wonderful group, more people than ever can now benefit from our products and make sure their complexion shines brighter every day.”

It’s essential to support Black-owned businesses during Black History Month and throughout the year. Black-owned brands have a lot to offer regarding natural ingredients and specific formulas that cater to melinated skin issues and concerns.