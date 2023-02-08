Why Amber Rose talks to 9-year-old son about her OnlyFans and stripping

Amber Rose has openly talked about having an OnlyFans account, and apparently, she’s talked to her son about it, too.

In an interview with Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low with EmRata,” podcast, Rose offered an explanation of why she’s spoken to her 9-year-old son, Sebastian, about her sources of income.

“Somebody told him, ‘Your mom is on OnlyFans,'” Rose said. “And it was during the pandemic. I had to work. I had a whole conversation with him about it.”

Rose explained to her son if he wanted to do nice things, she was going to have to make money, regardless of how she got it.

“I just explained everything to him,” Rose said. “When it comes to women, you have to let women do what they need to do to support their families. You want to go to a nice school? Six Flags? Universal? Travel? Mommy has to make money.”

In the long run, Rose thinks she’s helping her son by telling him about her profession now rather than waiting until he is older.

“He knows that I was a stripper years ago,” Rose said. “In the grand scheme of things, when my son is 20, 30 years-old, he’s not going to be like ‘Mom, I hate you because you were a stripper before I was born,'” Rose said. “It’s just the dumbest s—. I don’t understand how people think it’s a big deal.”