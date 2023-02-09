Angie Stone shares the power of lips touching with new song, ‘Kiss You’

Award-winning singer and songwriter Angie Stone is back on the scene with a new single “Kiss You,” which will be released on Feb. 10. Stone also has a plethora of music coming out, with an upcoming album set to be released in March 2023.

Stone discussed her upcoming single and album.

Tell us about your upcoming single “Kiss You.”

This song is a version of Angie Stone that has never really been toyed with it, and they wanted to see me take it on, and I think I hit the nail on the head with this one. I believe that kissing dictates every relationship. You can tell if you’re going to like a person just by the way they kiss. You can tell the temperature in the room by a kiss. You can tell if it’s passionate, weak, or OK, and you kind of can engage in a lot of things through a kiss. With this song, when you say “I just want to kiss you,” you’re already being naughty. You’re just longing to test the waters.

What can we expect from your upcoming album?

I’m excited because the label sought me out, and it felt good to not be looking for a record deal but to have a company looking for you. So I’m excited, and it made me work differently. It made me put some grit into what I was doing because I’m not chasing it, it’s chasing me. That means that if you’re coming up to me, you’re prepared to push me and support me. I don’t want great music to fall on deaf ears. My album is sultry, it’s sexy, it’s fun, and it’s all the things that Angie Stone has always been all in one. I got some surprises on there, my son is on a feature of the record, and at the same time, he’s coming out with his record. I’m just curious to see how this all plays out.

What tips would you give to aspiring artists?

Don’t ever allow your dream to die. I believe that you should always look in the area with there’s the least amount of traffic. I think a lot of people run in the area where they think [something] is going down and they say “I want to do something just like this.” The odd man stands out. When you find that niche in which you want to be different, you should go ahead and pursue the difference to 100% and hope that it sticks when you put it out. When you try to follow the crowd, the Bible tells you the road to destruction is why the road to salvation is narrow, so I would look for the narrow road.