Deelishis’ niece among those killed during the Michigan State mass shooting

The family of reality TV star Deelishis is devastated after learning her niece was among those killed during the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Monda , Feb. 13, 2023.

According to the Detroit Free Press, a lone gunman shot up two different buildings at the Lansing, Michigan, campus, killing three people and critically wounding five more. After a massive manhunt, the gunman, Anthony McRae, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound near the campus.

Deelishis, 45, who was born and raised in Detroit and whose real name is Chandra Davis, rose to stardom due to her prominent role on the hit reality show “Flavor of Love.”

She informed her nearly four million that her niece, Arielle Diamond, was in class in the same building as the active shooter and that they had not heard from her since the announcement of the rampage.

“My beautiful niece @ariellediamond_ is a student at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY… she was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her,” Deelishis penned.

Unfortunately, Diamond never made it out of the classroom. On early Tuesday morning, Deelishis returned to her social media account to post a note that reads: “My sweet beautiful niece … RIP baby girl.”

The Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police are in the process of trying to determine a motive for the bloodbath.