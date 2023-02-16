Damar Hamlin apologizes for Jesus jacket deemed ‘blasphemous’ (photos)

Damar Hamlin goes from being one of the most heartwarming stories of the year to become the lightning rod for the biggest controversy on Super Bowl Sunday.

Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills defensive back who basically died on the field after making a routine tackle before being resuscitated by first responders on Jan. 2, wore a jacket that has caused consternation amongst Christian conservatives, including other NFL players, CNN reports.

Hamlin was in suburban Phoenix to be a part of the Super Bowl LVII spectacular between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. He was once again honored, this time before kickoff along with the scores of medical professionals who revived him and then ushered him through to complete recovery.

The 24-year-old wore a jacket with Jesus on the back with the word “Eternal” emblazoned on it. The front of the jacket read: “Without end and without beginning, there is no day and there is no night.”