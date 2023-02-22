Rihanna and A$AP Rocky planning wedding in Barbados

After Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance, we all learned that she was pregnant with her second baby with A$AP Rocky. There were already rumors that she wanted to raise her children in her homeland of Barbados, and apparently, that’s where she wants to get married as well.

According to Radar Online, a source said that throwing a wedding and having another baby is Rihanna’s main focus right now.

“Agreeing to do the Super Bowl definitely reinvigorated her love of performing, but it still doesn’t compare to what she has at home,” the source said.

Rihanna is hoping for a girl this time around and has talked about wanting three or four children in total.

For the wedding, sources say that Rihanna is planning an “over-the-top” ceremony, and wants to be surrounded by family and friends in Barbados. Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Adele were listed as potential attendees for the ceremony.

“She wants it to be in Barbados, a super glam event,” the source said. “But she also wants to be able to run around barefoot.”

It’s uncertain when the two plan to get married, but it will surely be a memorable day.