Kelly Rowland to star in new Tyler Perry film, ‘Mea Culpa’

Tyler Perry is the mastermind behind dozens of films, TV series, screenplays and bestselling books. His next film, Mea Culpa, will premiere on Netflix and stars two familiar faces from previous award-winning films. Singer Kelly Rowland will star in the new film alongside Trevante Rhodes, Sean Sagar, Nick Sagar, and RonReaco Lee. According to Deadline, the film is about a criminal defense attorney who takes on a high-profile murder case in hopes of becoming partner.

The former Destiny’s Child member previously appeared in the films Bad Hair, Think Like a Man, and Freddy vs. Jason. She’s made guest appearances on several series, including “The Equalizer,” “L.A.’s Finest,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “American Soul” and “Empire.”

Mea Culpa is Perry’s fifth film for NetFlix. Angi Bones and Will Areu are producers for the upcoming Netflix project alongside Perry and Rowland.