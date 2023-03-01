Trolls have a meltdown over Yara Shahidi playing Tinker Bell

Disney is getting full-throated backlash after announcing that Yara Shahidi, a Black actress, will be playing the role of Tinker Bell in the upcoming live-action adaptation “Peter Pan & Wendy.” While many are excited to see more diversity in Disney films, others are disappointed with the casting choice.

The criticism stems from the fact that Tinker Bell has traditionally been portrayed as White. Some argue that changing her race is a form of “political correctness” that is unnecessary and takes away from the original story. Others have accused Disney of pandering to the current trend of inclusivity in media rather than staying true to the source material.

However, it’s important to remember that “Peter Pan” is a work of fiction, and adaptations are allowed to take creative liberties. Furthermore, the original novel by J.M. Barrie does not explicitly state Tinker Bell’s race. In fact, in the 1904 stage play adaptation, Tinker Bell was portrayed by a light bulb, emphasizing the character’s magical nature rather than her appearance.

The race swap is fine but I feel like they should edit or have the hair be golden it’s like one of the main key characteristics and highlight of tinkerbell Yara shahidi looks like iridessa instead pic.twitter.com/eAJ1BVCFQO — Marc 🐺 (@LookAtMarc) March 1, 2023

Representation matters. When children see characters who look like them on screen, it can have a powerful impact on their self-esteem. By casting a Black actress as Tinker Bell, Disney is sending a message that anyone can be a fairy, regardless of their race or appearance.