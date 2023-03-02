The director of Mama, I Want to Sing! Ahmaya Knoelle Higginson discusses the legendary musical’s return to a Harlem stage for its 40th anniversary.

Iconic ‘Mama, I Want to Sing!’ musical returns to celebrate 40th anniversary

