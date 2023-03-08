City Reapers, Thompson twins win OTE championship; NLE Choppa performs

The City Reapers are officially the 2023 Overtime Elite champions. The team defeated the YNG Dreamerz 84-82 in Game 3 of the Finals on March 7. NBA Draft prospect Ausar Thompson knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds remaining.

ICE IN HIS FREAKING VEINS 🥶 No better way for Ausar Thompson to finish his OTE career ⭐️ @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/suiy7oFzY3 — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) March 8, 2023

Ausar finished with 24 points and four steals. His brother, Amen, finished with 17 points, nine assists, six rebounds and a block in the series-clinching performance. Both Thompson twins are projected to be selected in the top 15 picks of the 2023 NBA Draft. Amen is to anticipated to go No. 4 to the Charlotte Hornets, while Ausar is forecast to go No. 11 to the Portland Trail Blazers on NBA Draft Room.

The City Reapers ended the season with the best record in OTE at 14-1. Amen led the league by averaging 9.2 assists per game. Ausar led the City Reapers by averaging 21 points per game, which is good enough to be the sixth-leading scorer in all of OTE for the 2022-23 season.

OTE provided league awards courtesy of Ice Box at the end of the regular season. During the playoffs, rising Florida rapper Luh Tyler performed for the league in collaboration with Rolling Loud. Before Game 3 on March 7, rapper NLE Choppa hit the stage for a set broadcast live on Amazon Prime.

Next up is the OTE Combine. The combine will take place from April 6-8, as all of the league’s scholarship and professional players will participate in the testing run, skills and drills, five-on-five and three-on-three competitions at the Overtime Elite arena in Atlantic Station.