New music Friday: Rico Cash, Masego, Kash Doll, Smino, Ab-Soul and Hitkidd

A host of new music was released this week. The recent releases include Rico Cash, whose project 1008 Degrees featured artists like Hunxho and Yung Mal.

“I feel like 1080 Degrees is a representation of me being home, I don’t get my feet grounded and I tend to go to the next level,” Cash told rolling out. “It’s time to really f— the streets up.”

Masego released a new single “Two Sides,” which came out nearly a month before his “You Never Visit Me” tour. In the song, the artist addresses the bad reputation Geminis usually get in relationships.

Staying on the subject of zodiac signs, Ab-Soul had a new verse come out on a feature with fellow Top Dawg Entertainment artist Zacari. In his verse, Soul mentioned how he was a “sensitive Pisces.” Another TDE artist, Lance Skiiwalker released his album, Audiodidactic.

Kash Doll released Back On Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, hosted by DJ Drama. The trademark Detroit-sounding project features Lakeyah.

Kierra Sheard-Kelly released “Praise Through,” a refreshing song of praise guaranteed to set the atmosphere.

A week after producing GloRilla‘s new single, Hitkidd has returned with the rap collective of Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni and K Carbon for “You the Type.”

Vic Mensa recently released “Strawberry Louis Vuitton,” which featured Thundercat and Maeta.

On Wednesday, DDG and Smino released freestyles. Smino’s was over Beyoncé‘s “Me, Myself and I” instrumental.

Ann Marie released “Back 2 the Streets,” a love song about a longtime relationship ending.

Teamarr released “Stunt Double,” a fresh and unique-sounding single.

Danny Towers and DJ Scheme teamed up to release “Florida Water,” which features Ski Mask the Slump God and Luh Tyler.

Daniel Caesar continues to release singles. Two weeks after he dropped “Do You Like Me?” a song about desiring to be in love again, the singer released “Let Me Go,” a track encouraging someone who’s interested in him to move on from him.

Talib Kweli teamed up with Madlib and Amani for the single “After These Messages,” from the upcoming LIBERATION 2, set to release in March, exclusively on Luminary.