New music Friday: Ab-Soul, Young Dolph, The Alchemist, Lil Durk and Jacquees

The week of Dec. 16 featured a couple of long-awaited returns from a couple of artists.

Ab-Soul, one of the star rappers of Top Dawg Entertainment, released Herbert, his first album since 2016. The project bears his first name. It features Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, Joey Bada$$ and Russ.

Young Dolph released his first posthumous album with Paper Route Frank. The project features 13 tracks. Dolph’s cousin Juice WRLD also released a posthumous single with “Face 2 Face.”

Super producer The Alchemist released The Alchemist Sandwich, a 10-track album that features four-year-old songs from Action Bronson, Roc Marciano, Styles P and Benny The Butcher.

Jacquees released Sincerely For You, a 17-track album executively produced by Future. The project features Future, 6LACK, Summer Walker, Tory Lanez, 21 Savage and John P. Kee.

Yes, that John P. Kee.

Tennessee rapper Slatty Zy released the single “Head Gone.” Tyga teamed up with Chris Brown for the single “Nasty.”Latto released “Another Nasty Song.” In the spirit of the World Cup, French Montana released “Morocco.” Rich The Kid released “No More Friends.”

NoCap released a seven-track project, The Main Bird, which features Rylo Rodriguez and Rob49. Lil Durk and OTF released Loyal Bros 2, a 23-track collaboration project.