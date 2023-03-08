Metro Boomin sells his music catalog for millions

Producer Leland Tyler Wayne, better known as Metro Boomin, sold a portion of his music catalog for $70 million. Acquired by Shamrock Capital yesterday, the Heroes and Villains producer is the latest musician to sell his record, following the likes of Dr. Dre and Michael Jackson.

Metro dropped his second album Heroes & Villians, last December, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 and sold roughly 180,000 album equivalents in its first week. In January, Metro became the first non-rapper to amass more than 50 million monthly Spotify listeners. The catalog purchase included some notable songs such as Migos’ “Bad and Boujee,” Post Malone and Quavo’s “Congratulations,” and “Heartless” by The Weeknd. All of them went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Last month, Shamrock revealed they had raised $600 million to launch Shamrock Capital Content Fund III to target acquisitions in film, television, music, video games, sports rights, and other forms of content. They also acquired a large portion of Dr. Dre’s catalog for $200 million and bought the rights to Taylor Swift’s first six albums in 2020.