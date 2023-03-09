T.I.’s road manager Clay Evans is hospitalized after suffering massive stroke

Reports have come in from people close to rap icon T.I. that his road manager, Clay Evans, has suffered a massive stroke and was rushed to the hospital.

Currently, Evans is hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. He is in critical condition.

Evans, who was born and raised in Cleveland, is the man who became renowned for putting the word “hustle” into Grand Hustle, the label founded and powered by rap impresario Clifford “Tip” Harris. The Air Force veteran, who was once stationed in London where he honed his managerial skills, is a prolific promoter and manager. In addition to T.I., Evans has managed and worked deals with the likes of comedian Lil Duval and rapper Travis Scott under his own company, Rubicon.

Please check back with rolling out for updates.