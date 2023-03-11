Saucy Santana shares why he keeps his relationship off the internet

On March 7., Saucy Santana appeared as a guest on Revolt TV’s second season of “Black Girl Stuff.” The “Walk” rapper was interviewed by Brii Renee, Tori Hughes, and the newest co-hosts Britt Hall and Kennedy Rue. The discussion covered a number of topics such as his career, self-love, as well as relationships.

After Santana was spotted with Zell Swag on multiple occasions, fans assumed the two were a couple after a romantic evening was posted on his Instagram story for Valentine’s Day. Yet, people were confused after Santana posted a relationship status update on his Twitter.

The hosts asked pointed questions, but Santana kept his answers brief and to the point without revealing too much.

“With me and him, we just cool. It gets cute, but you know I’m still like ‘eh’. Nothing is confirmed, he’s cool and I’m cool. That’s what I’m saying. One thing about the internet now, they [are going to] take something and they going to be like this is what it is. Now y’all getting me in trouble because y’all don’t know if I have something else invested,” Santana said.

The rapper seems to not care what the internet says about him or the narrative they create, but according to him we don’t know what he has going on in his love life, and he wants to keep it that way.

Nothing happened! Y’all just don’t know my business 😊 https://t.co/8Cav7ZRlmV — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana) March 9, 2023

Fans had mixed feelings about the viral video.

“When it comes to me and him, we just cool. It gets cute…nothing is confirmed he’s cool, I’m cool” — Saucy Santana pic.twitter.com/s5Qn3BHZII — Courtney Arlesia (@CourtneyArlesia) March 10, 2023

I didn't have tears coming from my eyes until I saw the video clip — Saucy Santana's Bob (@LastNerdStandin) March 10, 2023

I’m wit saucy santana and caresha for the summer cus they single 😭‼️ — Kiria2rawww (@KiriaRoss) March 9, 2023

Previous co-hosts Akilah Ffriend and Demetria Obilor will not return this season on “Black Girl Stuff,” but Ffriend now has a podcast on Revolt TV called “Monuments to Me.”