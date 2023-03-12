Certified life coach Tanasia Poke helps women transition to the soft life

Tanasia Poke is the author of the bestseller Surrendering to Soft Living: A Guide to Discovering the Soft Power of Divine Femininity and the CEO of JournalGYM a journaling membership community. As a certified life coach, emotional intelligence expert, and sacred woman enlightenment practitioner, her life’s work is to help women to transition from survival mode to surrendering to a soft life of grace and ease via intuitive and introspective journaling.

Please explain what led you down this path.

I’ve always had a natural inclination toward personal growth and self-improvement, but navigating the emotional complexities and trauma of abandonment, betrayal and molestation led me to explore various modalities of self-help and spirituality to achieve balance in my mind, body and spirit.

How would you define purpose? And do you feel like you are living yours in doing this work?

I define purpose as listening to your intuition and embracing the path of least resistance. I believe through our life experiences and the lessons we learn, we gain insight into our unique gifts and passions, ultimately leading us toward a fulfilling and purposeful life. I discovered my purpose through my own personal experiences with journaling and its ability to facilitate self-reflection and inner growth. Realizing the transformative power of this practice, I have become quite passionate about helping women unlock their potential and embrace their softness by guiding them through my introspective journaling process.

What are some things that women can do to improve their health and wellness right now?

At JournalGYM, I facilitate monthly master classes, workshops, and daily journaling chats to encourage women to take the initiative today to achieve their wellness goals by journaling to explore their thoughts, feelings and behaviors in a safe and nonjudgmental space. By reflecting on experiences and identifying patterns and triggers, they can gain insight into their emotional and mental states, enabling them to make informed decisions about their health and well-being. This process of self-discovery and self-awareness also helps them to develop healthy coping mechanisms, manage stress and anxiety, and cultivate a greater sense of self-compassion and self-care, all of which contribute to their overall wellness.

What does Women’s History Month mean to you?

As we celebrate women both past and present across the globe for Women’s History Month, I am reminded that surrendering to soft living and embracing divine femininity lies in acknowledging and honoring the inherent strength and resilience of women. By embracing our divine feminine energy, we empower ourselves to create meaningful change, both within ourselves and in the world around us. … It is an honor to be a woman.

What else would you want people to know about you or your work, or anything else you want our audience to know in general?

As a woman, mother, wife, and daughter of the most high, I want to remind women all over the world to trust your intuition, honor your emotions, and allow yourself to receive love and support. Your softness is your strength.