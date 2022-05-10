7 powerful mental health tips for Black people

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The month is dedicated to increasing awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness in the lives of Americans and celebrating those who are recovering from mental illness.

The Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health reports that Black adults in the United States are more likely than White adults to report symptoms of emotional distress, such as sadness and hopelessness. Here are seven powerful mental health tips to help people develop coping skills.

Therapy with a professional

Having a one-on-one with a professional is one of the most common ways to help your mental health, even if you’re not dealing with stressful things in your life. Being able to talk to someone who can help you process your feelings could be an amazing step toward improving your mental health.

Meditation

If you had a long day and need some time to breathe, meditation can ease your mind and calm your soul. There’s no single way to meditate, so you can do it laying down, standing up, with background music, silence, or wherever you feel most comfortable.

Get some rest

Staying up all night was fun when you were younger and didn’t have responsibilities, but it’s imperative to get a good night’s rest, especially if you’re busy during the day. Waking up sluggish and tired could be a bad start to the whole day, but feeling refreshed in the morning could go a long way toward getting you through a long day.

Eat healthy

Nutrients are very important when it comes to mental health. Eating too much junk food can affect your blood sugar and hormones, which can definitely affect the way you function. Having a balanced meal of protein, vegetables, healthy fat and fiber can help maximize your nutrient intake.

Exercise

Exercising can relieve all the tension and worry you’ve been holding onto for so long. Whether that means going for a walk, lifting some weights, or doing some pushups in your room, getting up and staying active could have a positive effect on your mental health.

Do something you enjoy

You may be running around doing stuff for other people, but what about yourself? You should make time to do what you like to do. Take a trip, go to the movies, or take yourself on a shopping spree (just don’t go broke). Always make an effort to make time for yourself.

Journal

Some people may not want to talk to a therapist, so journaling could be another option for improving mental health. Having somewhere sacred where you can release your thoughts and emotions is good, instead of keeping them in. There are also guided meditation journals that ask open-ended questions to help express yourself better.