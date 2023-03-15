Megan Thee Stallion is back and an album is on the way; fans react
Photo credit: Bang Media

Megan Thee Stallion attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party on March 12, 2023. Fans went wild to see her looking vibrant, rocking her natural hair, and super toned body. Her dress was the perfect look to show she is back to dominate.

In a brief interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Megan revealed that she was excited to be attending Beyoncé‘s upcoming Renaissance tour and how she secured tickets.


“Oh I’m not going to tell you all where I got them because y’all going to be hating on me, but I got them. Oh baby, you know I called them up directly. ‘Beyoncé, let me get a ticket.’ You know Beyoncé is my auntie. It’s my first night out. I’m here and I’m ready,” Megan said.

She also revealed that a new album is on the way. “… New album. F— y’all h— bye,” Megan concluded.


Fans were thrilled to hear the news, but they were mostly stuck on how stunning she looked. Others were still stuck in the past and hadn’t forgiven the people that went against the rapper. Her old label 1501 Certified Entertainment recently apologized to her publicly as well as 50 Cent.

Despite all the controversy, Megan seems unbothered and her fans approve. They are excited about what’s to come.

