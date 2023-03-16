Ice Spice can’t believe how TikTok has helped elevate her career

Second headline: Ice Spice credits TikTok for the unexpected rise of her music career

Ice Spice has gained more than seven million followers on the viral video-sharing app after releasing her song “Munch (Feelin’ U)” in 2022 and following the release of her debut album Like…? earlier this year, remarked how “fast” things have happened for her as she teams up with fellow social media star PinkPantheress for an “unexpected” collaboration.

She told Dazed magazine: “I’m so excited to be collaborating with her because I’m really a huge fan, ever since I first heard of her I’ve been a fan. So for her to ask me to hop on ‘Boy’s a Liar,’ I’m really excited. And the video is fire too. It’s unexpected, but we still have a correlation to each other somehow. Even before the record, fans really wanted it. There was already requests for that. We definitely spoke about being new artists and just how crazy it is, having to develop and stuff so fast. But we both was just so happy to be there on set, and happy to be getting this collab done. Like, ‘Boy’s a Liar,’ it’s fire, ‘Boy’s a Liar Pt 2’ is fire. Obsessed.”

She went on to add that she wants everyone from her native area to be able to “follow their dreams” like she has been able to.

She added: “I see the Bronx still being very authentic, and true to its core, no matter what. I want every Bronx native to become successful and follow their dreams and them come true. I want that for all my Bronx people, for real.

“I have my people in my corner, super supportive, I only keep supportive people around me, motivated people around me.”