Michole Briana White discusses her masterful role of Lucille Flenory in ‘BMF’ in season 2

Michole Briana White sits down with rolling out to discuss her masterful role of matriarch Lucille Flenory in season two of the STARZ series BMF. White plays the mother of two of the most infamous criminal enterprise brothers in American history: Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. The Flenory brothers are most known for establishing the Black Mafia Family empire which was built via a multi-state drug and money laundering organization.

In this interview, White touches on the progression of her character’s role and how she evolves from season one to season two. She also reveals if there will be a season 3. White concludes the interview by sharing a touching moment on what she believes her ‘real-life’ superpowers to be and also gives some sage advice to young actors who want to be successful. Press play to view in its entirety.