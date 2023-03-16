Young M.A reveals health issues over ‘the last few years’

Days after fans raised concerns about her well being, Young M.A made a public statement about health.

“As many of my supporters know, I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years,” the rapper’s statement, posted on Instagram, read. “I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions. I’m doing better now, [and] will take some time, but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future.”

The concern came from a barber’s video of Young M.A in the barber chair with her line up looking well past unkept and her eyes were very yellow. The rapper said they haven’t had a haircut in four months.

In June 2021, Young M.A shared she was going to rehab to “lose this addiction.” In July 2021, the rapper went on Instagram live and denied any claims of being on drugs.

With her latest public statement, the New York rapper’s words beamed of optimism and hope for the future.

“I’m in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC!” Young M.A’s statement read. “Plus documentary … Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry, I’m good! Bless up.”