Fans concerned about Young M.A’s well-being after video surfaces

Fans are concerned for Young M.A‘s well-being after a recent video of her went viral. On March 14, blogs began r-posting a video of the rapper in a barber’s chair.

Fans are extremely worried about Young M.A after seeing a video of her getting a haircut 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/ynnodWa028 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 14, 2023

The video has over 8.4 million views on Twitter, as of March 15. In addition to her pre-haircut look, social media users also pointed out that M.A’s eyes were yellow.

Young M.A’s barber then responded to commenters who claimed the barber was trying to embarrass the rapper.

“Y’all got so much to say as if I’m trying to embarrass my dawg,” the barber’s caption read. “She reposted my video. If she didn’t want me to record she would have told me. Y’all don’t know our bond or our friendship. What y’all need to do is just send your prayers for her, and that’s that. She didn’t have a haircut in a month and she wanted me to bring her haircut back.”

The rapper then re-posted the barber’s message with a message of her own.

“We blessed,” M.A’s caption read. “Don’t let that get to u blooda … and I told you, it’s been like four months.”

In July 2021, M.A went on Instagram live and denied allegations of her going to rehab. A month prior, she said she was going into rehab to “lose this addiction.” In 2019, Young M.A denied any drug use during an Instagram Live.

“Don’t say no s— like that on my Live, bro,” M.A said on IG. “Talkin’ ’bout sniffing coke off — what is this? Somebody said, ‘Sniffin’ glue — sniff coke off your strap.’ Y’all crazy, bro? For real? Like, come on son. Don’t talk like that, bro, on my Live, man.”