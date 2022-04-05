The Young M.A party that left this fan crying (videos and photos)

Rapper Young M.A brought in her 30th birthday with a bang.

On April 2, the Brooklyn M.C. transformed an Atlanta venue into a casino for a true one-night-only experience. A live band and singer welcomed guests who were given “event bucks” upon arrival by ushers and lavish bottle girls.

Young M.A. arrived with girlfriend Kaylah Gooden in a white Rolls Royce, greeted by cameras and media members alike to catch the moment.

“That’s my baby! That’s my baby,” Young M.A.’s mother shouted with love.

The Brooklyn rapper smiled before motioning her over.

“Come here, ma!”

M.A.’s mother remarked about her daughter being 30 and how proud she is of her creation, now a five-time platinum recording artist. The crew then made their way inside as the event host wished Young M.A. a happy birthday with “OOOUUU” playing in the background.

Young M.A. walked around the venue and visited each of the vendor’s stations that had a bar, cigars and other party favors. Every fan or attendee that wished her a happy birthday got an immediate thank you from her. She later performed some new songs. It was a joyous night of celebrating for everyone involved.

Almost everyone.

One fan took to TikTok in tears crying about how she got kicked out of the party for being underdressed. The event’s attire was black “suits and ties only,” the flyer read.

The TikTok user’s video has nearly a million views in a re-post on Twitter.

The post appears to be deleted on her TikTok, but she posted another outfit of the day on April 5 that looked the same as the one Young M.A’s camp deemed “underdressed.”

To see some sights and sounds from Young M.A’s birthday party, watch the video below.