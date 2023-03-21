D-Nice celebrates Club Quarantine in Harlem with #CQ3

D-Nice celebrated the third anniversary of Club Quarantine at the Apollo Theater in Harlem with an event titled #CQ3. The celebrity DJ was joined onstage by stars from hip-hop, R&B, and even gospel and reggae.

The night’s highlights included a performance from hip-hop artist Busta Rhymes, who began his performance with his iconic hit “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” on the historic theater’s balcony before taking the stage.

R&B singer Christopher Williams, who dealt with life-threatening health issues during the pandemic, took everyone to church by performing the Marvin Sapp hit “Never Would Have Made It” after he performed a selection of his hits.

Hip-hop legend Big Daddy Kane performed classics such as “Ain’t No Half Steppin’” and “Smooth Operator,” while showing he still has many of his old-school moves.

R&B singer Meli’sa Morgan performed her Jay Z and Mary J. Blige sampled hit “Fool’s Paradise” as well as the Prince-penned classic “Do Me, Baby.” Reggae icon Super Cat, hip-hop artists Fat Joe and Special Ed, actor and singer Donnie Walberg, and Vinnie of Naughty by Nature, along with numerous others joined the festivities.

D-Nice started Club Quarantine, originally called Home Schooling, while at home at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. By playing primarily classic hip-hop and R&B, the former hip-hop artist attracted many thousands of fans to his Instagram Live feed.

Since the launch of Club Quarantine, and the re-opening of many venues across the country, D-Nice has orchestrated events from coast-to-coast, including Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and his hometown of New York City.

Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater has experienced a banner 2023 so far. SiriusXM hosted a show headlined by music superstar Drake, who took over the Apollo for a weekend at the end of January. Hip-hop legend Lil Kim and R&B singer Ashanti headlined a show that featured appearances from King Combs, Lola Brooke, Remy Martin, and Fat Joe. Hip-hop legends Ma$e, Cam’ron, and Jadakiss also have had recent performances at the Apollo.