Rap icon Busta Rhymes turned himself in to police after he allegedly assaulted his assistant by punching him repeatedly.

The alleged assault took place Jan. 10 at Rhymes’ assistant’s condo in downtown Brooklyn, New York. The New York Postobtained the police report which states that Busta was perturbed that Dashiel Gables was on his phone during working hours.

An argument ensued in the lobby area of the condo, and apparently something that Gables, 50, said triggered Busta because he reportedly launched several jabs to the assistant’s face.

Afterward, Rhymes, 52, fled the area and Gables notified authorities. First responders descended on the scene and took Gables to the hospital for treatment of a swollen eye and cuts.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the newspaper stated that Rhymes turned himself in at the New York Police Department. The Brooklyn-born “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check” rapper, whose real name is Trevor Tahiem Smith Jr., was charged with misdemeanor assault, attempted assault and harassment. He was given a DAT — desk appearance ticket — and told to appear in court to answer the charges Feb. 2.

The newspaper reached Gables at home to get more information, but he said his attorney advised him against answering reporters’ questions.

“Maybe later. Maybe in the future. I can’t mess up my case, bro. It’s just not going to be worth it. An article in the paper as opposed to a six or seven-million-dollar settlement? I’m not risking it, sorry.”

In more positive news, Rhymes is preparing for the release of his upcoming album Dragon Season on Friday, Jan. 17. The Grammy Award-winning artist spent the past year dropping singles like “Do The Bustabus Pt.2” and his collaboration with Kodak Black, “Homage.” He just dropped his latest single “Treasure & Gold” with YG Marey.

Also, Rhymes will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this year. The hip-hop star joins other rappers who already have their own stars, including Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Salt-N-Pepa, LL Cool J, Ice Cube, Ice T, Nipsey Hussle and Dr. Dre.