Joe Brown threatens legal action after Sheryl Lee Ralph’s assault allegations

The TV judge responds despite the fact that the actress never mentioned a name
Judge Joe Brown at the 2012 Daytime Emmys nominees reception. (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Kathy Hutchins)

Judge Joe Brown is threatening legal action against Sheryl Lee Ralph after the actor’s recent interview. On “Way Up With Angela Yee,” Ralph revealed a famous TV judge assaulted her at a party.

“Not Judge [Greg] Mathis, I love him, he’s a great man,” Ralph said. “Not him, at all … This was another one. I’m at a very public place. … I had my suit on, I was handling my business for the television show I was on at that time. He and I were on the same network. This man walked in, grabbed me by the back of my neck, turned me around and rammed his nasty a– tongue down my throat. And everybody at the network saw it.”


Ralph later said the network representatives didn’t want any bad press involving the judge because his show was new. The only judge she mentioned in the entire segment was Mathis, and that was to clear his name of any wrongdoing.

Despite the fact that his name was not mentioned, Judge Joe Brown took Ralph’s answer personally.


“This is a warning to anybody listening,” Brown said, as posted by theJasmineBRAND. “I might bring in my legal crew and proceed defamation of character. You see, when they put my face next to hers and they start doing that little stuff there, that becomes innuendo of someone they’re talking about and that’s very destructive to my reputation.

“Not only do I have a long track record of making sure women get justice when they have been done wrong, doing that on the criminal bench and a long time before that, my motto for the last half century has been protecting womanhood and promoting manhood.”

