Damson Idris needed his green card, so he called Jay-Z for help

Jay-Z is known for lending a helping hand when it’s needed, and the latest person he blessed was actor Damson Idris.

One of the rumors that had been making headlines was Jay-Z helping Idris obtain his green card. Idris confirmed those rumors in a sit-down interview with “Complex.”

“Hov didn’t offer that up, I had to ask him,” Idris said. “But he’s done many things for me over the years. He’s always supported me. He supports everyone. He supports so many people that you don’t even know.”

“I should tell everyone this right now,” Idris said. “If you ever run into Jay-Z, just say ‘thank you,’ and keep it moving because he is definitely a pioneer of the culture.”

In 2020, Meek Mill revealed in an interview with the “Breakfast Club” that Jay-Z paid for some of his legal fees when he was in prison.

“Jay-Z is actually responsible for some of my legal fees, which I thought was the dopest in the world because it was some millions of dollars,” Mill said. “I don’t even think I could have afforded it.”

The bottom line; if Jay-Z wants to help you, he will.